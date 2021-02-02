The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to be granted permission to inspect some documents of the Electoral Commission.

The application, filed by his led counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata, was submitted today before court hearing.

The action by the petitioner follows an earlier motion filed on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

In that document sighted by JoyNews, Mr Mahama, through his lawyers, is asking that six documents including constituency presidential election results summary sheets are made available to his team.

The former President also wants to be allowed to make copies of the said documents.

Reiterating those demands in the new application, the team is demanding the originals of the constituency presidential election results collation forms (form 9) for all constituencies, the originals of all constituency presidential election results summary sheet (form 10), and the originals of the regional presidential election collation forms (form 11) for all regions.

Again, the team is asking for the originals of the regional presidential election results summary sheets (form 12) for all regions and the original of the declaration of the presidential results form (form 13).

Finally, the team wants the records of the alleged update to the purported declaration of presidential election results on 9th December 2020, of the results of four constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

Addressing the court after filing the motion, Mr Tsikata said his team will determine whether or not to present more witnesses based on the decision by the court.

The seven-member panel of judges, made up of Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah; Justices Yaw Appau, Marful Sau, Professor Ashie Kotei, Mariama Owusu, Nene Amegatcher, and Gertrude Tokonor gave the counsel for the 1st and 2nd Respondents till the close of day, February 2 to file their response to the motion.

Hearing has since been adjourned to Wednesday, February 3 at 9:30am.