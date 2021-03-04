National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not surprised about the Supreme Court ruling of the presidential election petition.

Sammy Gyamfi said the unanimous decision to dismiss the petition filed by former President John Mahama seeking a rerun of the 2020 presidential elections was “very predictable.”

The apex court held that the petition has no merit, hence cannot order for the rerun of a presidential poll between Mr Mahama and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

But, reacting to the ruling on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr Gyamfi said the judges of the Supreme Court had done a great disservice to the nation.

He explained that there was no fair hearing for the petitioner during the trial, hence the outcome was expected.

“How will a trial bereft of a fair hearing arrive at a fair conclusion?” the NDC National Communications officer quizzed.

The NDC man stressed that, once the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, who was supposed to be held accountable for her stewardship was left off the hook, the case was done.

This notwithstanding, Mr Gyamfi said hope is not lost because NDC has been in that situation before and has always survived it.

“The party will bounce back stronger, reorganise, revitalise and win back power,” he added.