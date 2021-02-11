Some lawyers for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the ongoing election petition are urging the legal team to subpoena former President John Mahama to also compel him to mount the witness box and defend his case.

Spokesperson for the second respondent, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Lawyers for Mr Mahama have decided to subpoena the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa after the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision Thursday, February 11, 2021 dismissed their motion to have her mount the witness box.

They believe their case would be made clear if lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata, is allowed to cross-examine Mrs Jean Mensa.

Based on this backdrop, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said should such a motion be granted, they will also be compelled to subpoena the petitioner.

“Depending on what the court decides to do, our senior lawyers will take their next line of action. Indeed, I’ve heard conversations that if they elect to subpoena the EC Chair, maybe, we should also elect to subpoena the petitioner to be brought into the box,” he said.

But given the circumstance and the ruling of the Supreme Court, Mr Oppong Nkrumah is skeptical about the petitioner’s lawyers getting their way in court.

Play attached audio above for more: