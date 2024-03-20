The National Peace Council is urging political parties, their representatives and media practitioners to be mindful of their utterances going into the December 7 general election.

The Peace Council is raising concerns about the use of insults and tribal statements to score political points.

Ahead of the official launch of the campaign season, the Council wants parties, representatives, and supporters as well as the Media to desist from using words that can put the peace of the country under threat.

The Council, with support from Star Ghana Foundation and the British Council, held a workshop in Kumasi for stakeholders to dialogue on matters that may affect the peace of the country going into the December 7 election.

Dr. Harriet Takyi, a member of the Peace Council stressed that, “We have diverse views, yet we need to express them in a much more peaceful way so that we understand ourselves and continue to live as Ghanaians.

Particularly again with journalists; they should use language that will bring peace not speech that will bring hate”.

Apostle Bright Sosu also admonished the youth to desist from any act of vigilantism.

“The measures we have in place is to educate the youth so that they don’t join any group that will destroy Ghana. Especially any vigilantism groups,” he said.

Meanwhile, some party representatives have called on the Electoral Commission to maintain its credibility during the December 7 parliamentary and presidential election.

