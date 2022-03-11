A Kumasi High Court has granted bail to two of three accused persons standing trial for the murder of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka Macho.

It followed a bail application filed by Tapha Tassah, counsel for Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyars and Fuseini Alhassan on Thursday. The two were not present in court.

The accused are to satisfy a bail bond of GH70,000 each with two sureties each and landed property to be justified.

Despite being granted bail, the two are yet to regain their freedom because they are yet to meet the bail bond.

The two known New Patriotic Party Polling Station Executives, and a third accused person, Mohammed Iddi, who is a brother of the late activist, have been on remand over the last nine-months following their arrest in June last year.

Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyars, a ticket seller and Fuseini Alhassan, a butcher, were arrested after some irate youth of Ejura attacked them following the death of social media activist, Kaaka Macho after three days of admission at the Komfo Anokye Hospital.

The High Court decision comes at a time family of the late activist expressed frustrations over the delays in adjudication of the case at the Asokwa District Court.

The case has been adjourned on several occasions, with the latest on March 8, 2022 as accused persons and prosecutors fail to show up in court.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing to March 22, 2022.

“The family is not taking it easy at all because of the series of adjournments. We have been following the case.

“This case, the 14th time we have been in court; taking into consideration the kind of stress, the kind of psychological problem we have been going through as a result of the loss of a brother and one being arrested,” Mr. Rabbiu Mohammed, a family spokesperson told JoyNews.

Reacting to the latest development, the family of Iddi Mohammed expressed shock over the bail granted the two accused persons.

The family awaits advice from their lawyers on the next line of action.

The death of Kaaka Macho sparked clashes leading to the killing of two others at Ejura.