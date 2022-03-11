An African woman, identified as Uwitonze Alvera, is snapping her fingers in regret as she has failed to locate a life partner in her old age.

At a ripe age of 56, Alvera said she has never had an encounter with a man, because she is scared of dishonest men.

Though disabled, this is not the case that led her to be single her entire life. She fears being taken advantage of due to the problem with her mobility.

“I was left home alone and boys tried having me, but I still refused and said no. I had a problem with men who sleep with women and later abandon them. So I refused to accept such and I ignored all men.”

However, upon second thought, Alvera said she wishes she can turn back her life and accept even one of the many suitors who thronged her house.

She told Afrimax TV she regrets keeping her virginity because at her age, no man would be willing to deflower her.

She said she makes attempt for residents to know she is now available for marriage and sexual exploits, but none has looked her way since.

It took one bold man to accept her offer for marriage but his terms and conditions forced her to retract.

The resident demanded $100 dollars in full, before wedding and making love to her.

Living in a modest condition, Alvera said she is yet to raise that amount, and she would pay the suitor immediately she lays hands on money.

Her reason; she wants to finally feel like a woman and make a family of her own.