A suspected robber has attacked a student at Ejisuman SHS with a machete while learning in the classroom at preps in the evening.

The victim, who is a final-year student, sustained deep wounds to his head and eye.

The father of the victim, Charles Owusu, told Nhyira News that the suspect had his face covered with a handkerchief, and forcefully entered the classroom wielding the machete.

“My son was asked to give out his mobile phone, but he had none on him, which prompted the suspect to pounce on him. While they struggled, the handkerchief covering the suspect’s face came off, so my son saw him,” he narrated.

Ejisuman SHS victim

The boy, according to Mr Owusu, rushed to the dormitory with the machete wounds to report the ordeal and later received treatment at the hospital.

The suspect behind the attack has been identified as a second-year student of the same school.

He has since been arrested and handed over to the Ejisu Police.

ALSO READ: