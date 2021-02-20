Eintracht Frankfurt claimed all three points at home against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, taking their winning run to five in a row with a 2-1 victory.

Frankfurt flew out of the traps at the start of the game and looked to have the bit between their teeth, with Amin Younes at the centre of everything that the Eagles created.

And it didn’t take long for the home side to take a well-deserved lead through Daichi Kamada after only 12 minutes. The Japanese forward finished off a fine Frankfurt move with a cool right-footed finish inside the box thanks to a probing Filip Kostić cross.

Their lead was then doubled 19 minutes later by Younes who fired home a powerful effort having cut inside the box with some neat foot work, Manuel Neuer could do little to stop the ferocious shot.

But the Bavarians came out strong in the second half and pulled one goal back through who else but Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker was found in space by Leroy Sane, who did brilliantly with a dazzling run inside the box, before cutting the ball back to give their top scorer the simplest of tap ins.

But despite all the best efforts Bayern couldn’t find an equaliser meaning their lead at the top of the table could be dented, with RB Leipzig due to play tomorrow knowing a win would take them within two points of the league leaders.

Next up for Bayern is a trip to Rome to face Lazio in the Champions League and then they host FC Köln in the Bundesliga while Frankfurt travel to Werder Bremen on Friday night.