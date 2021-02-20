Alhaji Akanbi has confirmed he will resign from the Hearts of Oak Board at their next meeting.

The former National Chapters Committee Chairman has been blamed for the wrongs at the club ever since Togbe Afede XVI acquired the majority shares of the club in 2009.

Alhaji Akanbi was initially appointed to the Hearts of Oak Board of Directors as a representative of the club’s supporters.

Sections of the fans suspect he is the main architect behind the mass resignation of the entire technical team members.

They called for his resignation following the exit of head coach Kosta Papic during their protest at the club’s secretariat on Wednesday.

He had earlier called the bluff of the fans who were calling for his resignation during the fans’ protest.

“I have decided to resign from Hearts of Oak in our next board meeting. I respect the club but at the moment, I think it’s about time I leave the club,” Alhaji Akanbi told Kumasi based Wontumi Radio.

In a letter addressed to the Hearts Board, Alhaji Akanbi cited the accusing fingers as his reason for leaving the Board.