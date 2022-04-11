Carlos Queiroz has left his role as Egypt coach after the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) terminated his contract by mutual consent.

The decision comes after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Egypt missed out on a spot at the tournament in Qatar after being beaten 3-1 on penalties by Senegal last month.

They also lost the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final to the same opposition on penalties.

Former Real Madrid, Portugal and Iran boss Queiroz had taken charge of the Pharaohs last September, replacing Hossam El Badry.

But the EFA board is now expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to replace the Portuguese, 69, with an Egyptian manager – with former striker Hossam Hassan and Pyramids coach Ihab Gala in the frame.

Meanwhile, Libya have hired former Mauritania coach Corentin Martins after parting company with Javier Clemente by mutual consent.

Clemente, 72, was in his second spell with the north Africans, while Martins spent seven years in charge of Mauritania but was sacked last October.

Elsewhere, Mario Marinica will leave his post as technical director of Malawi to become head coach of the Flames after Meck Mwase was sacked.

Mwase led Malawi to qualification for the 2021 Nations Cup but Romanian Marinica oversaw the side in Cameroon as they were knocked out by Morocco in the last 16.

Mali have advertised for a new national coach after dismissing Mohamed Magassouba following their World Cup play-off defeat by Tunisia.

All four countries are awaiting the draw for the qualifying group stage of the 2023 Nations Cup, which will take place on Tuesday, 19 April.