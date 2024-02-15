The Ministry of Education in collaboration with stakeholders has inaugurated the Community of Excellence Programme (CEP) to elevate the quality of education in the country.

The initiative launched by the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum aims to establish a robust network of highly literate communities nationwide to ensure that no child is left behind and every citizen is equipped to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

Speaking during the launch held in Mamfe in the Akuapem South District on Friday, February 9, Dr. Adutwum urged opinion leaders, chiefs, political figures, teachers and other participants to actively engage in the education of their children.

He highlighted that within the CEP framework, chiefs would play a pivotal role in enhancing learning outcomes by providing accommodations and support to teachers and education providers.

Dr. Adutwum also underscored his outfit’s commitment to implementing sound policies that have the potential to catalyse the country’s development through education.

Highlighting the program’s objectives, he stated that the CEP seeks to ensure that 90 percent of basic four pupils, aged 10, attain foundational competencies in literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional development.

“About 87% of children in developing countries cannot read. We want to make sure that every child will read in Ghana by Primary Four. So we have begun the process of supporting teachers and bringing in literacy coaches. The goal of this project is to ensure that 90% of our children by primary four will be able to read,” he said.