Innovations in Ghana’s traditional foods have become crucial in preventing hunger and boosting tourism.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology will therefore showcase innovations and technological advances in traditional foods in the 6th edition of the KNUST Food Festival.

It is therefore under the theme: “Innovations and technological advances in traditional foods: the role of academia and industry.”

“In an era where every culture is exploiting their traditional foods for nutrition and food tourism, it’s important KNUST showcases to the world what we’ve done relating to the innovations in our traditional foods, the inventions and the technological advances we’ve made,” a member of the planning committee, Dr Abena Boakye said.

Another member of the committee, Dr. Eric Owusu Mensah believes these food innovations are essential in raising food value and Ghana’s GDP.

Registrar of KNUST, Mr Andrews Kwasi Boateng added: “the Festival supports national efforts towards achieving the SDG 2 and 3, that’s zero hunger and overall well-being.”

This year’s Food Festival coming off on 16th February will showcase innovations from all the six colleges of the university.

Mrs Emmanuella Kwao Boateng, the festival coordinator for the College of Engineering hints there be will a display of apps and machines designed by the college to boost food production and utilization.

Another committee member, Dr. John-Lewis Zinia Zaukuu said activities like the food bazaar, cooking competitions, food innovation displays among others will keep visitors entertained throughout the event.