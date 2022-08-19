The Education Ministry has started moves to ensure that Tanit Ltd, an IT Company, which it contracted to provide digital teacher training content and platform in 2021 to refund an amount of GH¢859, 115.46.

In a letter dated 22nd June 2022, the Ministry requested the IT Company to refund all payments made to for failing to meet the tenets of the contract signed between the two parties on 26th July, 2021.

In another letter dated 18th July 2022, the Ministry reminded the company to refund all payments as they did not perform their obligation under the contract agreement, which was supposed to be completed within five months.

According to the Ministry, it received a letter from Tanit Ltd dated 14th February, 2022 requesting the remaining payment of 85 per cent of the contract sum amounting to GH¢4,940,827.72 as per the deliverable schedule in the contract.

Terms of contract

The Education Ministry on the other hand was expecting Tanit Ltd to have performed each of the five deliverables and submit a claim respectively for work done at each stage as spelt out in the contract and report for verification before moving to the next stage.

Here are the five deliverables spelt out in the contract by the Ministry to Tanit Ltd:

Submission of inception report by August 2021 attracting payment of 15 per cent of the contract sum which was met by Tanit Ltd.

Design, construct and build a platform for the training of teachers online by September, 2021 attracting payment of 25 per cent.

Develop and build curriculum design by October 2021 also attracting 20 per cent payment.

Operationalise a dashboard, platform sign off and go live by November 2021 which also attracted payment of 20 per cent.

Consultant to be required to stay on board for additional two months (December 2021 to January 2022) after the project goes live for quality assurance which attracted the remaining 20 per cent.

The bone of contention is the fact that Tanit Ltd did not submit monthly reports for the remaining four deliverables but rather lumped the four reports together and requested the payment of the remaining 85 per cent contract sum.

In addition, Tanit Ltd also failed to complete the project within the five-month period as prescribed by the contract.

Background

It must be noted that Tanit Ltd submitted a lumped payment claim of the remaining 85 per cent on 14th February, 2022 meanwhile, the contract which was signed on 26th July 2021 was supposed to be completed by January 2022.

It must be put on record that Tanit Ltd’s contract was not terminated as is being speculated but it rather expired forcing the Education Ministry to seek support from another source for the successful execution of the project.

The Education Ministry is therefore informing the general public of its commitment to making good use of resources it received from the government for the provision of quality education to all Ghanaians irrespective of location.

Again, the Ministry did not cook up figures but gave actual training figures to merit the payment of the project fund from the World Bank.