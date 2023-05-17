National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ketu North parliamentary candidate elect, Eric Edem Agbana has called for unity after being declared winner of the primaries in the constituency.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Show, he reached out to all his contenders and other stakeholders of the party in Ketu North to work together with him to reach an 85% targeted victory for himself and flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.

“My party through the general secretary about 30 minutes ago communicated officially to the media that I’m the winner of the elections held on the 13th at the Ketu North constituency. So I can say yes I’ve received a formal communication from the party through the general secretary indicating that I won.”

“Honestly looking at the number of delegates in Ketu North and the number of votes each candidate got, you would agree with me that it was a keenly contested, a very competitive contest. Throughout the country, I don’t think there was such a close contest in any constituency.

“So instead of celebrations, I choose to call for unity. Let’s all work together for the constituency to move forward. The NDC cannot afford to disappoint John Mahama in Ketu North. As I was campaigning, my singular campaign promise as a base was that as a candidate I will work hard to get 85% votes for his Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC as a parliamentary candidate. And we are committed to that but unity is key in achieving that target of 85% in the elections,” he noted.

“I’m using your platform to reach out to all stakeholders in the Ketu North to come on board, rally round the flag and secure the targeted victory for the NDC.”

Mr Agbana thanked God, all his family, delegates, and well-wishers for their support.

In ten years, he has moved from being the SRC president of the University of Ghana to deputy Youth Organizer of the NDC and now the parliamentary candidate for Ketu North.

There was a misunderstanding on Saturday between Agbana and his contender, John Adanu Zewu after a tie.

The vociferous former National Youth Organiser was declared the winner by just a vote, but after two recounts upon the request of his opponent, the Electoral Commission established that three ballot papers had not been stamped.

It emerged later that two out of the three unstamped ballots were cast in favor of Edem Agbana, and one in favor of John Adanu.

The national leadership of the NDC announced through its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, that Mr Agbana is NDC’s Ketu North candidate after a committee probed the dispute.

Ketu North has been a safe seat for the opposition party but this time around the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), James Avedzi Klutse has bowed out after serving the constituency since 2005.

