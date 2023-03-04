Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA] chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, has confirmed that ECOWAS chairman, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, will honour the 2023 President’s Cup.

The matchday 20 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will serve as the President’s Cup on Sunday.

The game is expected to be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Speaking on Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV, Mr Fianoo confirmed that the Jubilee House has informed his outfit that Umaro Sissoco Embaló who is also the President of Guinea-Bissau will be in attendance.

“Jubilee House has informed us that the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló will be in attendance.

“He will join President Akufo Addo to watch the game on Sunday,” he said.

Other dignitaries are also expected to be in attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 5.