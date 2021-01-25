Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State have capped the cost of PCR test for COVID-19 for nationals within the region at $50.

This was approved at a virtual meeting by the Heads of State in the region last Friday, chaired by Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It is not clear how this will influence the current charging system or the $150 at the Kotoko International Airport which has been criticised by many as very expensive and disincentive for tourism and travels.

Meanwhile, the highest decision-making body of the economic grouping has also directed the ECOWAS Commission to set up a revolving fund that will be supported by member states, development partners and commercial banks.

This will be used in purchasing the first 240 million doses of vaccines.