Pressure group, Economic Fighters League (EFL) will not be part of the upcoming demonstration by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) dubbed “A March for Justice”.

The group said the NDC, just like the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), are equal partners in creating and sustaining the anti-people establishment that oppresses the citizenry.

“Once we understand this fact, we are able to see why the system can deny us our #FixTheCountry demonstration and allow the NDC to march.”

The group said it has, therefore, decided not to participate in the NDC demonstration but will not hold it against anyone for participating.

Meanwhile, the Fighters say they will organise their own #FixTheCountry demonstration on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The march is expected to register the party’s displeasure at how the nation is being governed.

Read the full statement below: