As the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 drew to a thrilling close on Sunday, Ecobank (Ecobank.com), the leading pan-African banking group, celebrates the remarkable achievements and spirit of unity witnessed throughout the tournament.

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, expressed his delight at the success of the tournament: “As the pan-African bank and proud sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, we are thrilled to have been part of this historic event, which showcased the best of African football and unity. Congratulations to Côte d’Ivoire on their well-deserved victory and to all the teams for their outstanding sportsmanship.”

Jeremy Awori had the honour of presenting South Africa’s goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, with the prestigious Ecobank Best Goalkeeper trophy. Williams’ remarkable performance, highlighted by a record-breaking feat of saving four penalties in a single game against Cape Verde, has solidified his place in African football history.

Throughout the tournament, Ecobank went beyond traditional sponsorship by ensuring that football lovers shared their passion for the game by gathering in several fan zones across the continent. The Bank also rewarded its customers for their loyalty by bringing them from across its global footprint to Côte d’Ivoire for an exclusive experience of the passion and the excitement of the tournament.

Ecobank took the opportunity to launch its brand campaign ‘A BETTER WAY|A BETTER AFRICA’ during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, demonstrating its commitment to providing responsive and innovative financial solutions that empower individuals and drive pan-African progress.

