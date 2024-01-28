The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), has announced a digital shift for services like new connections, separate meters, and additional loads.

Starting February 1, 2024, these services will exclusively be available through the ECG Mobile App.

This move aligns with ECG’s digital transformation agenda, aiming to enhance customer service efficiency.

ECG emphasised the importance of providing precise and active contact details during the application process, as all communication will be conducted through the provided telephone numbers.

“Customers should note that all responses regarding their applications will be communicated to them through their contact telephone numbers provided.”

“Customers are therefore advised to provide accurate information when applying for the service.”

Below is the full statement