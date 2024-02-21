The Ministry of Finance faces disconnection from the national grid due to an outstanding electricity debt totaling GHc1 million accumulated over the past ten months.

Despite consuming power during this period, the Ministry has neglected to settle its monthly bills, resulting in the significant arrears.

It has failed to allocate funds to various Municipal and District Assemblies to address their own outstanding debts.

Sources within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) reveal that, the issue needs to be tackled decisively, prompting their decision to disconnect the Ministry of Finance as a signal to higher authorities.

Reports indicate that, a team from the ECG will engage with Dr. Amin Adam, the Minister for Finance, in hopes of reaching a resolution.

In addition to the Finance Ministry’s debt, the ECG is also pursuing Ghana’s Parliament for an outstanding debt of GHc23 million.

The ECG national task force has warned that if Parliament fails to settle its dues, disconnection measures will be initiated against them as well.

