The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Central Regional office has invested GH¢4,605,589.49 on system improvement across its operational districts from January to May 2022.

According to the Regional Engineer, Ing. George Amoah, the company has a mandate to provide safe, reliable, and quality electricity to support Ghana’s economic growth.

Hence, there is a need to embark on projects in line with the company’s mission.

He explained that the system improvement projects focused on injections and upgrade.

He said, as part of the project, the company had to inject new transformers in areas that had overloaded transformers to prevent the existing ones from getting damaged.

Additionally, the project identified communities with weak networks, obsolete equipment, and needed extensions.

The Regional Engineer noted that the company invested GH¢3,608,843.58 on injections in eight operational districts, whereas GH¢996,745.91 was allocated for upgrades in three districts.

“Considering the rise in customer population across our operational areas, it is vital that we increase our capacity to meet the demand.

“Thus, the replacement of obsolete equipment and injection of new transformers to ensure a robust network,” he said.

Ing. Amoah added that about forty communities benefited from these system improvement projects in the region.

He indicated that this will improve quality and reliable power supply, address voltage challenges and reduce technical and commercial losses.

Therefore, households and especially businesses can also benefit to improve their productivity.

He said the Electricity Company of Ghana will continue to undertake projects which seek to strengthen its network to improve service quality.

However, customers should be prompt in the payment of their bills to rake in more revenue for system improvement.