The Ashanti Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has intervened to cause the refund of more than GH¢200,000 to 25 customers in the region for “over billing” and other infractions.

The refund of GH¢207,513.98 was done by crediting the utility accounts of the customers with the full overcharged amount.

It followed series of complaints launched by the affected customers of both the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Subsequently, the PURC held a number of “settlement meetings” to have the two service providers to address the concerns of the affected customers.

The Regional Manager of the PURC, Francis Baidoo, told the Daily Graphic that the commission exercised its mandate in accordance with L.I. 2413 under the Customer Service Regulations, 2020.

The L.I. states, among others, that a public utility shall not overcharge a customer, and that if it did so, it should take steps to immediately credit the accounts of the affected persons.

Numbers

A total of 931 complaints were received by the PURC against the ECG, and 122 against the GWCL last year, graphic.com further reported.

Mr Baidoo said the complaints included billing, payments, quality of service and metering but the most reported was quality of service.

The PURC observed that some illegal activities of customers resulted in network challenges as well as high and low voltage experiences leading to the destruction of domestic and industrial property.

Indeed, Mr Baidoo said self-reconnection led to the damage of lots of meters and property, and warned customers to refrain from such acts.