The Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) has served disconnection and demand notices on some heavily indebted public and private institutions.

According to the power distributor, six out of the numerous institutions including the Ministry of Communications, Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Center, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Economic Organized Crime Office (EOCO), and the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) owe about GH¢9.8 million.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra West Region of ECG, Mary Eshun, noted that after the three working day ultimatum, ECG will not hesitate to disconnect defaulters.

Debt owed by the institutions

Ministry of Communication owes – GH¢5,080,752.37

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) – GH¢558,014.13

Internal Audit Agency – GH¢545,740.68

Kofi Annan Centre – GH¢208,318.50

Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) – GH¢277,300.32

National Information Technology Agency (NITA) – GH¢1,543,113.68

University of Professional Studies (UPSA) – GH¢1,611,403.21

These amount to a total of GH¢9,824,642.71 for the seven listed institutions out of the 29 ECG has targeted for disconnection.

The National Disconnection Taskforce on Thursday, April 7, 2022, confronted a local eatery joint in East Legon for illegal connection.

According to ECG, the local eatery joint undertook a meter bypass also referred to as illegal connection.

Managers of Oseikrom Aduanipa vehemently denied the illegality until the personnel from the Revenue Protection Division of the Electricity Company of Ghana showed video evidence.

This compelled the taskforce to proceed to disconnect the facility from the national grid.

Mary Eshun explained to Citi News that, “disconnection is the last resort when customers fail to abide by the payment plan or show any significant commitment to paying their debt.”

The team moved to the University of Professional Studies enclave where a number of private hostels including the Nychrista hostel were without meters but were using air conditioners and other electrical gadgets.

According to the students, the arrangements and conditions of their rent agreement do not include paying bills.

In some cases, a notice is served on the owners of the facility to report to the offices of the ECG.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has so far added 29 names of heavily indebted customers to the 27 customers billed for disconnection some two months ago.

The PRO entreated state institutions including parliament, the Communications Ministry, embassies, and some Members of Parliament who owe the power distributor to redeem their indebtedness.