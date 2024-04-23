The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has issued a statement addressing the power outages experienced by customers in the Greater Accra Region following a heavy rainstorm on Tuesday, 23rd April, 2024.

According to the statement, the rainstorm has caused disruptions within the distribution network, leading to power outages in various areas. The ECG assured customers that their engineers are working diligently to restore power supply to affected areas as quickly as possible.

To report outages or seek assistance, customers are advised to contact the ECG call center on 0302611611, visit the nearest ECG office, or reach out via the company’s official social media handles @ECGghOfficial.

The ECG expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the natural occurrence and assured customers of their continued efforts to address the situation promptly.