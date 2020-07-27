The Electoral Commission (EC) has revealed it has so far registered over 12 million Ghanaians in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

According to the Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, they have arrived at this number after the phase four of the exercise.

Mrs Mensa disclosed this at the sixth edition of the Commission’s ‘Let the citizens know’ weekly press briefing.

“As at yesterday, Sunday, July 26, 2020, a total number of 12,371,651 had been successfully registered,” she said.

She noted the figure represents 82.5% of its expected target of 15 million applicants in the entire process.

She further gave the regional breakdown as follows: Greater Accra Region had the highest number of registrants with 2,615,925.

ALSO READ:

The Ashanti Region had a total of 2,089,923), Eastern Region 1,084,734, Central Region with 1,074,519, the Western Region 734,545, and the Northern Region with 687,123.

The Volta Region has 660,508, the Bono Region 460,226, the Upper East Region with 409,825, the Bono East Region 391,777 and the Western North Region had 300,015.

The rest are the Upper West Region 299,480, the Oti Region with 226,109, the Ahafo Region 212,670; the Savannah Region with 195,126 and finally the North East Region with 186,975.