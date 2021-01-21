The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that effective Tuesday, February 1, 2021, nominations will be opened for persons who wish to contest for the Council of State election.

All interested persons, according to the EC, are expected to submit their nominations with two passport-size copies of recent photographs.

The Commission, in a statement, said the applicants are to submit the applications from February 1 to February 4, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm to their Regional Directors.

The forms can be downloaded at the Commission’s website, www.ec.gov.gh free of charge.

Meanwhile, the election has been scheduled for Friday, February 12, 2021, at venues to be determined by the EC.

Read the full statement below: