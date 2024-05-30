The Electoral Commission will from today, May 30, 2024, begin the replacement of voter ID cards ahead of the 2024 election.

The exercise which will end on Friday, June 14, 2024, is to ensure that all eligible voters have their identification cards in time for the upcoming elections.

To streamline the replacement process, the Commission has introduced a payment system that requires applicants to pay a fee of ten Ghana cedis (GHc 10.00).

The payment can be made conveniently through a mobile money short code: 2221067#.

Once the payment is completed, applicants will receive a reference code as proof of payment and facilitate the swift processing of the new card.

This code is crucial as it must be presented to the District Officer when applying for the replacement of the Voter ID Card.

The Commission emphasizes that this replacement service is exclusively for individuals who have lost their Voter ID cards.

The Commission has noted categorically that individuals who still possess their ID cards but wish to update or change information on them will not be eligible for this replacement process.

