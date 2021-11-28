The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has commiserated with police personnel who sustained injuries in an accident on the Akuapem-Apirede to Somanya highway on Saturday morning.

His visit to the Eastern Regional Hospital, where five of the officers are in critical condition, was aimed at assuring the victims of the police administration’s unflinching support and to know how they were coping.

At least 17 police officers with the Eastern regional police command were on admission after they were involved in a near fatal accident.

They were traveling to Somanya from Koforidua on a Sprinter Benz Bus for official duties.

The driver of the commercial plunged the vehicle into a nearby bush after it failed its breaks when descending a hill.

Five of the officers- four males and a female- are in critical condition at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Speaking to journalists after the IGP’s visit, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Alexander Obeng said the Police boss intends to visit the rest of the accident victims in their homes.

Meanwhile, 12 of the victims, who were receiving treatment at the Atua Government Hispital in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality have been treated and discharged.