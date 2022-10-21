Dzifa Tegah, a politician and a gender activist has declared her intention to contest the Deputy National Women’s Organizer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Dzifa made her declaration in a statement having served the party in various capacities over the years.

“Having served as the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) of NDC WOCOM in 2015 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dzifa carried out innovations on campus that led to the increase of active female participation for TEIN. Due to this achievement, KNUST TEIN became tough for others to compete with because, for the first time, TEIN saw a significant rise in female participation in campus-based politics” the statement said.

Dzifa also became the first ever female Communications Officer for the Okaikoi North Constituency of the NDC.

To enhance the communication skills of the communication officers in the constituency, Dzifa with the support of the National Communication Officer and other party stalwarts, organised training for branch communication officers to ensure that they were well abreast to carry out their mandate.

This initiative helped the NDC win the Okaikoi North parliamentary seat for the first time in the history of the NDC.

After the 2020 elections, when some NDC members gave up on party work, Ms. Tegah and other female communication officers held the fort, revived hope and geared party faithfuls up for the work ahead of 2024.

Given these significant contributions to the party, Dzifa now want to vie for the Deputy Women’s Organiser position to influence female participation in politics from the grassroots up to the national level.

This she will do by supporting the office’s agenda for women’s development and ensuring that women in NDC make good use of the numerous opportunities for growth and consequently reward them for their service to party and country.

Ms. Tegah, who is also a businesswoman holds Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Masters in Energy Economics.

She hopes to bring on a level of vibrancy to the National Women’s Organiser office and impact the lives of women in the NDC.