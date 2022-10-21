The national para-powerlifting has left Ghana for its first mandatory qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The team has, since the beginning of October, been training day and night at the Accra Sports Stadium for the 2022 Open Open Para-Powerlifting Championship which gets underway in Egypt on October 24.

Four para-powerlifters Isaac Obeng who be competing in the 59 kg category, Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku (72 kg), Tahiru Haruna (107 kg) and the only female member of the team, Patricia Nyamekye (67 kg), will be looking to secure qualification marks.

Coaches Prince Nyarko and Abubakar Abdulai are optimistic Team Ghana will live up to expectations in Egypt.