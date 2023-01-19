Inter Milan beat rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Federico Dimarco put the Serie A champions ahead after 10 minutes when he tapped in Nicolo Barella’s cross.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana tipped behind a Rafael Leao shot, before Dzeko made it 2-0 midway through the first half with a finish into the bottom corner.

Lautaro Martinez wrapped up the win in the 77th minute with a curled finish.

AC Milan were denied a consolation goal in stoppage time when Ante Rebic’s effort hit the top of the crossbar.

It is the first time Inter have beaten AC Milan in an Italian cup final, having lost the Coppa Italia in 1977 and the Italian Super Cup in 2011.