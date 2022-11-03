Drivers who ply the Goaso-Kumasi road in the Ahafo Region have boycotted work in protest of the continuous fuel price hikes.

According to them, their businesses are struggling and they will be out of jobs if the transport fares are not increased.

The aggrieved drivers told Adom News‘ Sammy Asare they expect a reduction of prices at the fuel stations amidst threats to increase the fares again.

“Fuel is expensive; they’ve increased the fare to ¢45, that’s what we work with. Now, fuel is ¢105. From 3 am, no car will move from here – anyone should try and move and see.

“Unless we are allowed to increase fares or reduce fuel prices. The roads are not good; we spend money on spare parts, not to talk of fuel. Any driver trying to work will be dealt with,” the drivers lamented.

This comes after drivers in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipality of the Central Region on Wednesday suspended their activities with similar concerns.

They also demanded that until the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) increases the fares, they will not move their cars, leaving scores of passengers stranded.

Petrol and diesel prices are currently going for an average of ¢18 and ¢23 per litre, from the previous prices of ¢15 and ¢19 per litre respectively.

But the Association of Oil Marketing Companies has justified the increase as a reflection of the depreciation of the cedi and prices on the international market.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo in an address on the state of the economy on Sunday indicated government was working to find reliable and cheaper sources of fuel.

Watch the video attached for more: