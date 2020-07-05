Five persons have died at Tegbi in the Anloga District after being hit by a careless driver.

According to eyewitnesses, the car moving at top speed crushed a mother and her three children as well as a 70-year-old lady to death.

The assembly member for Tegbi Afedome, Noel Kokoroko, stated that the incident happened at Tegbi Vakpomda when the driver, Wisdom Koodo, allegedly took the taxi from a friend after winning a ¢1200 lottery.

In his quest to jubilate his fortune, he tried to overtake a motorbike and a car thereby resulting in the ghastly accident.

“Wisdom Kpodo jumped into a friend’s car with registration number GT4482U after winning just ¢1200. He was on his way from Keta after winning the lottery.

“He was shouting “no size no size” and unfortunately, ran into a house where five people were and knocked down after he attempted to overtake a taxi and a bike, resulting in the death of these people,” Mr Kokoroko narrated.

The deceased, Regina Edzia 41 and her daughters; Rebecca Agbenavor, 17, Etornam Agbanavor, 9, Charity Agbanavor, 2, and 70-year-old Faustina Amegashie died on the spot according to eyewitnesses.

Other victims are receiving treatment at the Keta Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver Wisdom Kpodo who initially tried to escape turned himself in to the Keta Police to help with investigations.

Items like machets, bottles of hard drinks and herbs were found in the car by the Police.