An Immigration Officer, identified as ICO Mark Adaako, has reportedly been crashed to death.

This was after he was run over by an articulated truck between Segru and Puffien on the Nandom Hamile road.

The remains of the Junior Officer aged 34 is said to have been mutilated due to the crash.

The deceased Mark Adaako

His remains have since been deposited at the Nandom Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver and mate of the truck were nowhere to be found when Police arrived at the scene of the accident.