A dramatic video has shown the moment a fugitive member of El Chapo’s cartel was apprehended at Mexican church during his Baptism

José Bryan Salgueiro Zepeda was taken into custody at a church in Culiacán, Sinaloa, last Friday in the middle of a baptism Mass.

Salgueiro Zepeda is one of the alleged leaders of the family-operated criminal faction known as ‘Los Salgueiro’ in the northern state of Chihuahua.

The shocking video shows the Sinaloa Cartel member, who is also known as ‘El 90’ and ‘El Brayan,’ standing next to two women and another man, who was identified by the Mexican press as El Chapo’s nephew.

In the video, the priest who was officiating the religious ceremony asked the group, ‘Do you renounce Satan?’ before one of the women next to Salgueiro Zepeda responded, ‘Yes, I renege.’

As the priest asked them again, ‘Do you renounce all of his reduction?’ a masked soldier stepped out of nowhere and grabbed Salgueiro Zepeda by the arm.

The Chihuahua State Office of the Attorney General said that he acknowledged being a member of the Los Salgueiro criminal organization and a group’s high-ranking leader in Chihuahua.

Salgueiro Zepeda was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for his alleged role connected to a May 19, 2020, kidnapping of an individual in Chihuahua.

A spokesperson with the Chihuahua State Office of the Attorney General told DailyMail.com that Salgueiro Zepeda is expected to appear in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

The family-run Los Salgueiro organization is also led by Ruperto Salgueiro-Nevarez, Heriberto Salgueiro-Nevarez and José Salgueiro-Nevarez, for whom the U.S. Department of Justice in November 2021 offered three $5 million bounties for their arrests.

All three are accused of operating in Sinaloa and Chihuahua and trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana to the United States. Their sibling, Noel ‘El Flaco’ Salgueiro-Nevarez, was extradited to the United States in December 2019 to face drug trafficking charges.

Mexican authorities claim the family trafficked a monthly average of 15 tons of marijuana and two tons of cocaine into the United States.