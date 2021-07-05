It was a moment of history and drama when Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, met colleague Stonebwoy, Sunday night.

The duo created a scene at a yet-to-be-identified location when they ran into each other at a party they had both been invited to.

The long-time ‘arch enemies’ allowed peace to reign for the night by hugging out their differences.

In videos released on social media, Shatta Wale was cracking jokes for Stonebowy who was laughing his heart out.

To prove they were genuinely excited to be in the same space Stonebwoy could be seen jamming to Shatta Wale’s hit song African Girl which features Kwesi Arthur.

After the exchange of pleasantries, they remained in the same circle with fans who were sticking out their phones to capture the moment.

This would be the second time the duo have had a ‘peaceful clash’ after their famous Vodafone Ghana Music Awards fiasco.