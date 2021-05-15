Drama erupted in a banking hall after a man, believed to be in his early forties, stripped over issues surrounding his account.

Apparently, the unidentified man, who had N15,000 equivalent to GHS 210 in his account, had learnt from the officials in the bank that his withdrawal will be impossible.

The livid man took off his shirt and trousers and created a scene in the banking hall as he angrily shouts to demand his money.

The man was roaming in the bank while wearing just boxer shorts and barefooted.

All efforts by other customers to get him to maintain his cool proved futile.

Watch the video below: