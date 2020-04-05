Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has hailed Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs for making the 2019/20 season competitive.

Following the directives by the president to ban all social gatherings, football activities in the country have been suspended indefinitely as part of the measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Despite the lack of football activities, Dr Tamakloe says he was impressed with cubs for making the Premier League competitive adding that he hopes football resumes soon.

“”The GPL in match-week 15 is on hold as many other leagues in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr Tamakloe told Joy Sports.

READ ALSO

“When you follow the league carefully you can see that it is becoming very interesting. Teams have been very competitive.

“Those new converts or whatever you call them; new boys and girls who’re quite interested in football now, they should not lose hope at all. I’m very sure, that when we start, the [transfer] window has just opened.

“There are new entrants as far as all the clubs are concerned, we’re going to see very competitive football when the season returns,” he added.