The Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira and Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey, has issued a stern warning to master craftsmen benefitting from the ‘Business Support Fund,’ cautioning against the misuse of funds for personal expenses.

Mr Brobbey said the support aims to facilitate business expansion and apprenticeship training as he urged beneficiaries not to squander the money on non-business-related expenditures.

He handed over GH¢18,500 to 13 selected master craftsmen from various communities within the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency.

The MP outlined the programme’s objectives, highlighting that the government will provide monthly allowances to the trainees and give them start-up capital after graduation.

Mr. Brobbey urged participants to take the initiative seriously, emphasizing its importance in preparing them for future opportunities.

Speaking to Adom News, some of the beneficiary master craftsmen discussed the challenges they face in training their apprentices.

They mentioned the burden of supporting apprentices’ basic needs, such as food and accommodation, often placed on them by their parents.

With the government’s financial assistance, they pledged to responsibly utilize the funds to expand their businesses and support the basic needs of the trainees.

Expressing gratitude to MP, Bright Wireko Brobbey for the support, they also requested additional assistance to procure the needed equipment for their work.