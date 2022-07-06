Kumawood sensation Don Little has given fans something to talk about after he was seen in a romantic mood with a beautiful woman twice his size.

The Don sat on the lady’s lap while he stared deep into her eyes.

Don looked like he was deeply in love as he and the lady made cute romantic gestures towards each other and could not keep their hands to themselves.

The love birds had Ak Songstress’ love song ‘My Proposal’ playing in the background while simultaneously singing the love-induced lyrics to each other. Ak shared the video of the couple on her Facebook page.

Photo: Don Little and lady twice his size Source: Ak Songstress1

The duo looked like the perfect couple despite the disparity in size. Folks who saw the video could not help but talk about the difference in size between the love birds as they express surprise at the unconventional pair.

Nonetheless, some people still found the couple cute as they drool over the show of affection they displayed in the video.