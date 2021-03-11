The former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, on Wednesday, March 10, went to church for a thanksgiving ceremony after being asked by President Nana Akufo-Addo to retire.

Mr Domelevo, at the ceremony, thanked everyone who supported him while in office. He was also grateful to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve under his administration and his support.

Daniel Domelevo (middle) in church for thanksgiving

Bishop Gabriel Kumordzie, who spoke during Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Service, said Mr Domelevo has left a legacy that will continue to be on the lips of many Ghanaians.

According to him, there was hope in Ghana’s fight against corruption when the anti-corruption crusader was asked to take the reigns at the Auditor-General’s Department.

“You have set a tradition, you have set a certain pace and that is one of the things we are thanking God for. We are here to appreciate you (Domelevo) that even for a short while, you have really made a mark,” he said.

“You have demonstrated to the world that indeed Ghana is not over, that there are good people in Ghana,” he added.

Mr Domelevo was accompanied by a few family members and friends to the thanksgiving ceremony.

Mr Domelevo left his post as Auditor-General when President Akufo-Addo on March 3, directed that he retires from the office.