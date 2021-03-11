The former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, on Wednesday, March 10, went to church for a thanksgiving ceremony after being asked by President Nana Akufo-Addo to retire.
Mr Domelevo, at the ceremony, thanked everyone who supported him while in office. He was also grateful to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve under his administration and his support.
Bishop Gabriel Kumordzie, who spoke during Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Service, said Mr Domelevo has left a legacy that will continue to be on the lips of many Ghanaians.
According to him, there was hope in Ghana’s fight against corruption when the anti-corruption crusader was asked to take the reigns at the Auditor-General’s Department.
“You have set a tradition, you have set a certain pace and that is one of the things we are thanking God for. We are here to appreciate you (Domelevo) that even for a short while, you have really made a mark,” he said.
“You have demonstrated to the world that indeed Ghana is not over, that there are good people in Ghana,” he added.
Mr Domelevo was accompanied by a few family members and friends to the thanksgiving ceremony.
Mr Domelevo left his post as Auditor-General when President Akufo-Addo on March 3, directed that he retires from the office.