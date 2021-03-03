Actress Yvonne Nelson has sent out a word to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ask the First Man to pay mind to the health sector.

According to her, politicians don’t believe in the health system themselves, hence resort to hospitals abroad for checkups.

The actress, who championed the ‘dumsor’ vigial against the previous government, stressed on the need for a modernised hospital for the citizens.

She explained that, all that politicians want is power and after winning it, they run and leave the country when they get sick.

She has, therefore, asked President Akufo-Addo to do better because the people are getting fed up.

Our Health Sector isn’t their PRIORITY! Staying in power is! They run and leave the country when they get sick, don’t ask why! They don’t believe in the SYSTEM themselves.They don’t TRUST doctors in their country. @NAkufoAddo DO BETTER! The anger is building up [SIC]

