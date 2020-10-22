One of the five disqualified presidential aspirants, Nana Agyenim Boateng has sued the Electoral Commission (EC) at the High Court over his disqualification from the upcoming December presidential race.

Leader and Founder of the United Front Party (UFP) is seeking an order of Certiorari to quash the EC’s decision order of prohibition to restrain the EC from proceeding with the December 7 elections without him.

“Our application for judicial review is premised on the grounds that respondent’s decision is irrational, illogical and violates the procedure set out in regulations 9 of CI 127 and article 23 of the 1992 Constitution and breaches the rules of natural justice” the suit said.

The plaintiff is also seeking an order directed against the EC to grant him the opportunity to amend and alter the anomaly found in his nomination papers as well as accept his nomination paper as amended or altered to enable him to contest as a presidential candidate for the 7th December 2016 elections.

On Monday, October 19, 2020, the EC disqualified five presidential aspirants out of the 17 that filed their nominations.

They include: Kofi Koranteng, an independent candidate, Marrick Kofi Gane, an Independent candidate, Akwesi Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwasi Busumuru of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Gyataba.

But he maintained his disqualification is “deliberately and politically motivated”.

Gyataba is convinced if the EC had given him the opportunity to make corrections, he name would be on the ballot.

The UFP flagbearer is optimistic of victory and join the presidential race.