Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah has caused a stir with gorgeous looks.

The award-winning artiste wore a white deep-plunge neckline dress with a cape.

The stylish floor-sweeping cape was designed with glittering gold embellishment, making her stand out among other veils.

Diana Asamoah wore a beautiful turquoise turban headwrap to match her look. She looked gorgeous in gold drop earrings for this look.

The gospel singer wore heavy makeup, well-defined brows and pink lipstick to complete her look.