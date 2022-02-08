The wife of a motorist who died after a horrific car crash has paid tribute to her dearly departed husband.

Alison Finnie, married to Stuart Finnie, said her husband was “simply perfect” and that she felt “so privileged” to have experienced his “special kind of love.”

Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday (February 1) after his car collided with a Mini at around 8.35am.

The driver of the Mini, a 57-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Alison announced the death of her husband on social media, writing: “I am devastated to announce that I tragically lost my darling husband Stuart Finnie on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

“Stu was the best husband I could have asked for. I feel so privileged to have experienced his love because he had a special kind of love. If he loved you, he made sure you felt it.”

She continued: “He was so kind and gentle. He was simply perfect. I’m so proud to be his wife and I will miss him forever.”

Alison expressed her thanks to the people who have reached out to her and offered their support, apologising as well for not responding.

“I’m so sorry that I haven’t gotten back to everyone. I value each message just as much as the last. Please pray.”

She added that “nothing will ever fill this void in my life,” and that her husband will remain in her heart forever.

Police are currently investigating the incident and are urging motorists who may witnessed the crash to come forward with any information they might have.

Sergeant Kosmas Papkyiakou of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this difficult time.”