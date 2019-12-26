Nollywood actor and lawmaker representing Surulere constituency in Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot took to Instagram to celebrate his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife, Victoria.

Sharing a collage of their before and after photos which captured their loved up moment, Desmond Elliot thanked his wife for being his friend in their 16 years of marriage.

He wrote; My Babamai..16 years and still counting, thanks for being my friend . love you always . Happy wedding anniversary to us.

Victoria who also penned down a heartfelt message to her husband, wrote; Happy anniversary sweetheart.. Love you loads.