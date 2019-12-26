Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Amoako, has taken a dig at Hearts of Oak gaffer Kim Tyrone Grant, saying that football is not run by mouth.

The Phobians’ coach had recently criticised their arch-rivals’ recruitment policy, saying “they brought a lot of players without any structure.”

George Amoako

In an interview with Asempa FM, the renowned football administrator emphasised that running the two glamorous clubs in Ghana is a difficult task and it’s not by just word of mouth.

“With Hearts of Oak coach [Kim Grant], he started jabbing Kotoko when he took up the job. He made a statement to the effect that we [Kotoko] do recruitment without any plan.

“Hearts of Oak and Kotoko are not run by mouth; that work is really difficult, you need to be praying while doing the job.

“Have you seen what he has done after one year in office? His supporters say he has done nothing so he has to work hard,” he said.

According to Mr Amoako, Kotoko is big to the extent that doing everything as an administrator for the club while they still underperform on the field of play, is equal to zero.

“If you build houses and buy buses while managing Kotoko and the players are not able to deliver on the field of play, it means nothing. You will be seen doing something only when the players play entertaining football and score.

“That is the first and foremost, you have to achieve that and that is what we are struggling to get to that stage,” he added.

Asante Kotoko came from behind to beat arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, 2-1, to lift the 2019 President’s Cup in an uncompromising encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

