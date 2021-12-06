The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has refuted claims that he was being partisan when he threw out a motion by the Minority, seeking to have the approval of the 2022 budget rescinded.

The declaration of Mr Osei-Owusu led to the chaotic scenes that characterized proceedings on Wednesday, December 1.

Members of the Minority accused him of doing the bidding of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) even though he was acting as the Speaker, thus, must be impartial.

But, reacting to this on JoyNews’ ‘The Probe’ on Sunday, the Bekwai MP said he administers his duties fairly whenever he assumes the role of Speaker in the chamber.

The Bekwai MP believes he gives both parties across the aisle an equal ground to argue their conviction and makes his ruling in accordance with the conventions of Parliament.

“The persons claiming I was partisan are in fact being partisan of their evaluation of my ruling or my conduct of the House.

“But, I can tell you and I think I have demonstrated over the years that I am overly cautious and I try as much as possible to be fair in managing the House anytime I am managing the House,” he told Emefa Apawu.