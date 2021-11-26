Rashida Adam, the wife of Deputy Energy Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam Anta, has stunned social media users with their lovely photos.

The visuals were to mark the 15th marriage anniversary of Rashida and her husband, Dr Anta who is the Member of Parliament for the Karaga constituency.

Mrs Adam took to her Facebook page to post the photos as she prays for God’s blessings on the marriage in the years ahead.

The photos saw them make bold fashion statements in blue apparel as well as gold and white.

While Mrs Adam wore a blue gown designed with a piece of gold fabric, her husband wore a blue suit and bowtie as they pose for the camera with smiles.

Another saw Dr Adam in a white Agbada with his arms wrapped around his wife who rocked a yellow and purple lace with a hijab to complement her look.