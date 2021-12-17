The maiden edition of the National Standard Test (NST) was conducted across public schools in the country today Friday, December 17, 2021.

Deputy Minister for Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour who has toured many of the examination centres has said the examination was conducted on a positive note.

The Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service conducted the exams for all Primary 4 learners in public schools.

The Test which was administered to over 550,000 learners across the country at various centres, was a huge success.

According to Rev Ntim Fordjour, the tour of various centres revealed exciting observations of enthusiasm and integrity of the Test.

“The maiden edition of National Standard Test (NST) has taken off on a positive note across the country for all Primary 4 learners in public schools. The two tests being administered are Literacy and Numeracy.

“The outcome of this exercise will provide important feedback on the weaknesses and strengths of our learners in Literacy and Numeracy, in order to inform the appropriate intervention required to course-correct learning poverty.

“We are keen on transforming education outcomes, especially at early grades.

“It is heart-warming to observe the success of the maiden NST as was seen during my tour of some centres in Central Region earlier today,” he said.